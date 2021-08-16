COVID-19 case numbers are raising concerns as students return to the classroom

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising rapidly throughout the country, and right here in the Wabash Valley.

Now, health experts are concerned this may only get worse in the coming weeks, especially for younger populations.

New findings from the CDC suggest that a majority of the nation is seeing high transmission rates of COVID-19. This includes more than 80% of the United States and every county in the Wabash Valley.

At this time, daily case numbers are rising to levels health experts haven't seen in several months. Now, the 7-day moving average is reaching nearly 120,000 cases per day. This is a number the nation has not seen since the beginning of this year.

As cases go up, hospitalizations are also increasing throughout many parts of the country.

According to the CDC, new hospital admissions for people in their thirties have reached a new record rate. Health experts say this is largely being fueled by the highly contagious delta variant.

As cases continue to rise, especially among young people, this is raising concerns as students head back to the classroom.

Many schools in the Wabash Valley have already started classes, and many more students will begin the school year this Monday.

Some school districts in the area, like the Vigo County School Corporation, are making masks mandatory again.

In Vigo County, all students and staff from PRE-K through 6th grade will now be required to wear masks indoors. Seventh through twelve graders will be required to carry masks at all times and wear them in large group settings. It is then recommended but not mandated that they keep the mask on at all times.

But this is not the case for all districts. In Knox County, all students have the option to wear masks, and many are choosing not to bring the masks back. Although masks may not be in place yet in this county, students say there are still other important safety measures in place.

"I feel like the classrooms do a really good job at keeping everyone separate, and there are hand sanitizers everywhere," Lexi Bush, a seventh-grader in the South Knox School Corporation, said. "There are few people wearing masks and some that are not, but I choose to wear mine, and I sanitize often."

If COVID-19 cases continue to get worse, some school officials say there is a possibility that masks will be brought back for more local schools in the area.