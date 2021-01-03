COVID-19 impacts local fire department, volunteers needed

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Serve and protect. That's the motto at the Posey Township Volunteer Fire Department.

COVID-19 has impacted the way volunteers work at the fire station in Clay County. Now, if volunteers come in contact with someone who is suspected to have COVID-19 they have to put on full personal protective equipment. Also, they don't send as many volunteers out when there's a fire, only the bare minimum of who's needed.

The fire chief says the pandemic has prompted the need for more volunteers. He says the department can never have too many.

"Nationwide, there is 67% are strictly volunteering. So at least 33% are career paid firefighters and so without the volunteers, it would be detrimental," said Chief Cody Barnard.

Chief Barnard says volunteers save taxpayers more than a hundred billion dollars a year. If you want to apply email Chief Cody Barnard at poseyfire@nwcable.net