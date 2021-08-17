COVID-19 grants will be available for specialty crop growers

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Indiana State Department of Agriculture was surprised with extra funding for specialty crop growers in the state. The funding came from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.

The Indiana State Dept. of Agriculture's (ISDA) Specialty Crop Block Grant Program has provided nearly half a million dollars to distribute to specialty crop growers each year since 2006. This year, however, it received an extra $644,000 for COVID-19 relief.

Beginning September 1, 2021, specialty crop growers can submit proposals for the grant money. Specialty crops are fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, and nursery plants.

ISDA Director, Bruce Kettler, told News 10 that a lot of growers are eligible, but non-profit and non-traditional organizations have the best shot.

"Maybe it's a food cooperative, or it could be people that are getting involved in like CSAS. Those kinds of folks might have a special interest, " he explained.

Applicants must explain how the pandemic impacted their business or organization and how their plan relieves the impact of COVID-19 on the specialty crop industry.

Kettler said, "It's not like we'll just expect a certain number to apply, and then we just divvy it up evenly or anything like that. It will be competitive, so there will be scoring, and that's the reason we've got these funding areas."

The mentioned funding areas are:

Funding Area I: Market Enhancement

Funding Area II: Access, Education and Training

Funding Area III: Research

Click here for a list of eligible specialty crops.

When available, grant information can be found here.