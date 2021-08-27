COVID-19 federal unemployment benefits to end next month in Illinois - here are the dates you need to know

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois state leaders announced an end date for the additional federal unemployment benefits.

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Employment Security said federal funding under the American Rescue Act would end the week of September 11.

Any other federal unemployment will expire on September 4. Those include:

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC)

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)

According to the release, the Illinois Unemployment Insurance Act also uses federal funding to stay active. Because the federal government is ending benefits, the stay says they will need to end this program as well.