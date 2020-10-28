COVID-19 curbside testing now open, what to know before you go

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Curbside testing sites, for COVID-19, are open in Vigo County.

It's happening at Union and Regional Hospital.

If you, or someone you know, needs a test, you'll need to follow a 12-step protocol.

Go to scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov

Click "I don't have an Invitation Code"

Enter your zip code (Terre Haute: 47802 or 47804)

Click "Schedule Appointment" under "Union Hospital West Vigo Co." (UNION HOSPITAL) or "East Saint Anthony Drive Vigo Co." (REGIONAL HOSPITAL)

Click "COVID-19 Testing"

Click "COVID-19 NP SWAB"

Select date & time

Fill out / submit patient information

Confirm appointment

Once confirmed, you should receive a text with a link. (This is the second step of the registration process and should be done before your appointment)

Click the link to finish your registration and consent forms, takes about 10-15 minutes to finish

When you're done, you should receive another confirmation text

Go to the testing site at your scheduled date and time

If you have questions, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 812-238-4871.