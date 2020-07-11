COVID-19 could force international students out of US this school year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - COVID-19 could force international students out of the U.S. this upcoming school year. A new U.S. Immigration policy was announced this week.

It says they will not issue Visas to students enrolled in schools or programs that are fully online for the fall semester. The U.S. Customs and border protection will also not permit these students to enter the United States.

The news is stirring confusion among international students who are planning to return to the U.S. this upcoming fall. Representatives of both Indiana State University and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology offered statements to News 10 in response to the ruling.

The policy states that international students who are currently enrolled in online-only programs will need to leave the country immediately in order to legally continue their education. This, of course, is all due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rose-Hulman responded with a statement that read in full:

“We strongly oppose the guidance issued by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on July 6. International students provide unique contributions and diverse perspectives that both enrich our campus community and are central to an institution of higher learning. We have joined the amicus brief in support of Harvard’s and MIT’s lawsuits challenging the forthcoming ICE SEVP rules barring online study for international students.

Based on our plans for the fall—a blend of in-person and online classes—we anticipate continuing to meet the needs of our international students so they can continue to pursue their Rose-Hulman Education here on campus. Rose-Hulman is committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for our international students. If the pandemic forces us into a full online mode, we plan to do all we can to continue to provide our international students a face-to-face experience, while still keeping the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff as our top priority.”\

Indiana State University says 5.1% of their student population was international in the spring of 2020. They gave News 10 a statement as well that said:

“ISU expects to have in-person and hybrid instruction. If we do have to go online-only, we of course would do everything we can for our students. This includes investigating options for international students to continue classes from their home country.”

Both ISU and Rose-Hulman, as of now, are planning to have in-person instruction in the fall. However, a lot remains to be seen with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic throughout the United States.