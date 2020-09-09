Sheriff says COVID-19 contributing to overcrowding issues at Vigo County Jail

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff says issues with COVID-19 have created a back-log for the jail.

News 10 took several calls about overcrowding concerns at the Vigo County Jail.

We reached out to Sheriff John Plasse for information.

He says the jail had 349 inmates over the weekend. The capacity is 268. Here's what the sheriff says is at play.

The jail is holding more inmates than normal for other programs. The Indiana Department of Corrections has been slow to pick-up inmates due to COVID-19 outbreaks and precautions.

He told us Community Corrections isn't accepting offenders right now either.

This is all creating a higher jail population. He also adds we just came off of a holiday weekend, which typically brings higher numbers.

He feels it all ties back to why we need the extra space the new jail will offer.

"Until we get that, we're going to have these issues with people, not having a bunk for them. They're going to have a mattress on the floor. That's all we can do right now. We don't have the bed space. We have a lot of serious, violent people in this jail," Plasse said.

Some of the jail space is dedicated to isolating new inmates. They spend 14 days in quarantine if they are there that long.

The new jail is still scheduled to be completed by the spring of 2022.