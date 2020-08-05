COVID-19 concerns lead to cancellation of popular Vigo County event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another major event in the Wabash Valley has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Terre Haute Police Department announced on social media that there will be no National Night Out in Vigo County for 2020.
It was originally scheduled for next month.
We are working to learn more information on this decision.
After careful consideration and speaking with other Law Enforcemt leaders, we have decided that for the safety of our community we will not be hosting this years Wabash Valley Night Out.
— Sgt. Ryan Adamson (@THPDPIO) August 5, 2020