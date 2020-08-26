COVID-19 concerns lead to cancellation of Pioneer Days

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department has officially called off a popular event.

The 48th Annual Pioneer Days has been canceled. The event usually happens at Fowler Park.

Park leaders cite rising COVID-19 cases in the region and the inability to enforce social distancing at the event.

The Vigo County Parks Department said they are planning a virtual Pioneer Days. Details for that have not been announced yet.

See the full statement below:

"The 48th annual in-person Pioneer Days has officially been cancelled, as decided during the VCPRD monthly board meeting on Monday, August 24th. This decision was made due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the region, the ability to effectively enforce social-distancing and sanitation efforts as mandated by the Governor’s Executive Orders throughout the duration of the event, and the overall health risk to our volunteers. This decision was not made lightly, however, the health and well-being of our community is of upmost importance. Stay tuned as we currently work on a virtual Pioneer Days option for all to enjoy. We appreciate your patience, understanding and support during these challenging times."