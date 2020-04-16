COVID-19 closing stages, artists struggling to get by

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A small-town artist from Robinson, Illinois was seeing his music career take off until COVID-19 swooped in.

From small bars to playing on the main stage with well-known artists, Damon Mitchell has dedicated the past 10 years to music.

In fact, he had just signed a gig that would've helped further his career, but for now, it's been put on hold.

"It's a bummer not being able to go out there, there's a lot of uncertainty to it and that tends to shake a lot of people's cores, there's no certainty to the situation," said Mitchell.

He reached out to News 10 after the virus hit, leaving him stressed without a steady source of income.

He says he wanted to remind everyone that there are artists struggling out there.

"I just wanted to bring awareness to the fact that artists are still out there making art and in spite of right now, not getting paid for it. I hope that it influences people that once things open up to go out and see artists," Mitchell explained.

