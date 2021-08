VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -COVID-19 cases prompted the closure of a Wabash Valley library.

According to a social media post, the Vermillion County Public Library said it would close starting August 30 and remain closed through September 6.

The post says a library staff member tested positive for the virus.

They said they would use the week to clean the library.

If you have questions, they ask that you reach out to the library on Facebook.