COVID-19 cases rising in children

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- This time last year across the state, country, and world things were shut down. People were working from home, and hospitals were seeing a huge increase of COVID-19 patients, but those patients were almost always adults.

COVID-19 wasn't impacting children or teenagers as much or as bad.

"Most children in the beginning were completely asymptomatic they didn't have any symptoms at all," Ashlee Stewart, with the Vigo County Health Department said.

She said now, that's a different story.

"According to our numbers we're seeing more children be diagnosed with COVID," she said.

Stewart said she believes it's because most adults are getting vaccinated.

"We have to consider the fact that adults are veing vaccinated when children are not. So, is the viral load going to the children? We don't know. That's what's so weird about this virus is because it has a mind of it's own," Stewart said. "Ultimately, I strongly believe that adults being vaccinated has to have something to do with children picking it up now."

She said right now, it's important to remind everyone, especially children to continue to social distance and wear their face masks. She urges parents to listen to your kids.

"We need to listen to our children if they're feeling off in any way shape or form, listen to them. Don't send them to school and if they continue to complain for a couple of days then definitely go get them tested," she said.