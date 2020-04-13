COVID-19 cases reported at two Wabash Valley care facilities - with one person dying

News 10 has learned of COVID-19 cases confirmed at two Wabash Valley long-term care facilities.

GLENBURN HOME - LINTON

The first is Glenburn Home in Linton, Indiana. It offers options for senior living.

According to an online post from the facility on Monday, there have been five cases. The cases at this facility are residents.

In an online statement, Glenburn Home says it is following recommended procedures. We left a message and are waiting for a response.

KETCHAM MEMORIAL CENTER - ODON

Ketcham Memorial Center is the second facility with cases. It is a nursing home in Odon.

The facility reported online that one resident died after getting COVID-19. Over the weekend, the facility reported coronavirus cases in two residents and five staff members. They are in quarantine.

We've been in contact with Ketcham Memorial Center. The administrator says they are working with health officials and are following recommendations.