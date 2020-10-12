COVID-19 cases on the rise in Indiana

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Climbing COVID-19 case numbers in the Hoosier state are creating concern.

And it stems from a nearly 2,000 case jump in positive cases.

News 10 talked one-on-one with Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb Monday on how we can all work together to slow the spread. Holcomb says now is not the time to relax in this fight against COVID-19.

In fact, over the weekend the state health department reported more than 1,500 new cases. Which is the third highest spike since the pandemic began.

Health officials say this jump is because more people are attending events and public gatherings. Holcomb said with more people going out, the risks are even higher for contracting the virus.

But it doesn't mean we should let our guard down.

"When you increase your odds of spreading COVID-19, that's exactly what's happening. And we have to continue to mask up to slow the spread. We have to continue to physically distance ourselves in these large compact crowds. It's better to be outdoors," said Governor Eric Holcomb.