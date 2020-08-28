COVID-19 cases increase at the federal prison in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are seeing the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases climb at the federal prison in Terre Haute.

Last weekend, we told you there were 12 inmate cases within the prison. According to the Bureau of Prisons, that number is now 20.

We spoke with the Vigo County Health Department to see how they track these cases.

Roni Elder says it is up to the prison to track inmate cases and notify the health department.

The prison will work directly with the health department when employees test positive, so the health department can conduct contact tracing.

"Our prisons are doing a great job. And as I said, we collaborate and we have open communication with them, so anything that they could ever need from us, we are definitely there for them," Roni Elder, from the health department said.

It's important to point out there there are also cases at the Federal Correctional Institution in Terre Haute.