COVID-19 cases in the Vigo County schools trend down

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The latest Vigo County School Corporation COVID-19 dashboard shows COVID-19 numbers are slightly down.

The corporation updated its dashboard on Wednesday.

Here's a breakdown of the numbers:

Students

60 positive cases as of October 6. That is down from 93 positive cases last week

224 students in quarantine as of October 6. That is down from 294 students last week.

Teachers

2 positive cases as of October 6. That is down from 3 positive cases last week.

3 teachers in quarantine as of October 6. That is the same as last week, when 3 teachers were in quarantine.

Other staff