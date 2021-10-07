COVID-19 cases in the Vigo County schools trend down

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The latest Vigo County School Corporation COVID-19 dashboard shows COVID-19 numbers are slightly down.
The corporation updated its dashboard on Wednesday.
Here's a breakdown of the numbers:
Students
- 60 positive cases as of October 6. That is down from 93 positive cases last week
- 224 students in quarantine as of October 6. That is down from 294 students last week.
Teachers
- 2 positive cases as of October 6. That is down from 3 positive cases last week.
- 3 teachers in quarantine as of October 6. That is the same as last week, when 3 teachers were in quarantine.
Other staff
- 9 positive cases as of October 6. That is down from 11 positive cases last week.
- 5 other staff members are in quarantine as of October 6. That is down from 6 last week.