COVID-19 cases are on the rise for one local county

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- One Wabash Valley community took a step back when it comes to COVID-19. Health officials in Greene County told News 10 that if things don't change soon, they could be staying there for a while.

Health officials are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The uptick has led Greene County to go into the yellow. This means that there are now more restrictions when it comes to people getting together.

Health officials said the cases are coming from un-vaccinated individuals, and from children under the age of 15.

Officials told us you can help stop the spread of COVID-19 by following health guidelines and getting vaccinated.

Shari Lewis with the Greene County Health Department told us, "If people continue to mask up and social distance, frequently wash their hands, especially until they're fully vaccinated, we can see this turnaround."

Lewis said the health department is going to make this turn around faster by offering more chances for you to get vaccinated.

To help get more people vaccinated the Greene County Health Department is now offering the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Health officials hope many people will come out to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The health department told News 10 the side effects from the one dose shot are rare to get. Health officials also said the benefits of the shot outweigh the risk.

Lewis said, "If you're vaccinated, for adults, there are so many things that you can do now as a fully vaccinated person, versus someone who's not vaccinated."

If you want to get vaccinated you can.

To register for your shot you can click here.