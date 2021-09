VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley middle school says it will shift to eLearning starting Thursday.

On Wednesday, a post on social media said South Vermillion Middle school would move to eLearning until September 20.

The school says this is due to an increased number of positive cases and quarantined students.

With the move to eLearning, all sports practices and events are called off until the 20th.