COVID-19 cases and hospitalization on the rise for children

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Commissioner says pediatric cases of COVID-19 are on the rise.

Doctor Darren Brucken says nationwide, doctors are now seeing the highest number of children hospitalized with COVID-19.

It's something that's happening as schools start their new year. Dr. Brucken says the masking policies in Vigo County schools will help ease quarantine situations.

He told us surrounding counties not requiring masking are having to send more students and staff home due to exposure.

Brucken says he doesn't want to see children forced out of the classroom.

"I can't stress the importance of keeping or kids in school five days a week. Face-to-face instruction is vital for our entire community," Brucken said.

He added, for the most part, children do just fine fighting the virus, but there are more and more cases of brief hospitalizations.