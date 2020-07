OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A positive COVID-19 case has closed down a local pool.

The Musgrove Aquatic Center in Olney has announced it had an exposure to the virus. Now, the pool will be closed until further notice.

Richland County health officials are investigating the exposure.

Anyone who went to the pool between June 27 and July 3 may have been exposed.

If you visited during these times, you are asked to contact the Carle Richland Memorial Hospital for COVID-19 testing.