TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is now a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the Terre Haute South football team.

The Vigo County School Corporation made the announcement Sunday afternoon.

School officials said they have notified family and players.

The corporation said its working with contact tracers at the Vigo County Health Department.

This is to help identify players and coaches who were at high risk for transmission, so they can be notified and excluded from practice.