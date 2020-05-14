COVID-19 case confirmed at Great Dane in Terre Haute, several in quarantine

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Great Dane in Terre Haute says an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson told us the work area was closed for cleaning.

10 employees who were in contact with the patient are in quarantine. The infected person has not returned to work since last Friday.

The spokesperson says there are many precautions in place, including extra cleaning, health screenings, social distancing, and mask usage.