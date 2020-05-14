TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Great Dane in Terre Haute says an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokesperson told us the work area was closed for cleaning.
10 employees who were in contact with the patient are in quarantine. The infected person has not returned to work since last Friday.
The spokesperson says there are many precautions in place, including extra cleaning, health screenings, social distancing, and mask usage.
Related Content
- COVID-19 case confirmed at Great Dane in Terre Haute, several in quarantine
- Amcor confirms two cases of COVID-19 at Terre Haute facility
- Great Dane employees surprised with bonus
- Great Dane makes $8,000 donation to help Toys for Tots
- Great Dane hosts charity ride to support cancer research
- Vermillion County confirms 1st case of COVID-19
- 2 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Daviess County
- Terre Haute City Council preps for COVID-19
- Terre Haute firefighter dies with COVID-19
Scroll for more content...