COVID-19 by the numbers in Vigo County - 192 new positive cases and three new deaths

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County added 192 new COVID-19 cases in the last seven days. That brings the total number of positive cases in Vigo County up to 860 people.
In the last week, the county also added three deaths due to the virus.
Both the seven day and total positivity rate in Vigo County saw an increase.
See a breakdown of the numbers below.
Vigo County by the numbers - August 17
Total cases: 860
Total deaths: 13
Total tested: 13,258
Seven-day positivity rate: 13.9 percent
Total positivity rate: 6.5 percent
Percentage of positive cases by age:
Age 0-19: 11.2 percent
Age 20-29: 23.6 percent
Age 30-39: 16 percent
Age 40-49: 13.4 percent
Age 50-59: 13.5 percent
Age 60-69: 11.9 percent
Age 70-79: 7.4 percent
Age 80 and over: 3 percent
Death percentage by age
Age 0-19: 0 percent
Age 20-29: 7.7 percent
Age 30-39: 0 percent
Age 40-49: 7.7 percent
Age 50-59: 7.7 percent
Age 60-69: 23.1 percent
Age 70-79: 30.8 percent
Age 80 and over: 23.1 percent
--------------------------------------------
Vigo County by the numbers - August 10
Total cases: 668
Total deaths: 10
Total tested: 11,701
Seven-day positivity rate: 11.9 percent
Total positivity rate: 5.7 percent
Percentage of positive cases by age:
Age 0-19: 10.8 percent
Age 20-29: 24.4 percent
Age 30-39: 15.3 percent
Age 40-49: 14.2 percent
Age 50-59: 12.3 percent
Age 60-69: 12.3 percent
Age 70-79: 7.3 percent
Age 80 and over: 3.4 percent
Vigo County by the numbers - August 7
Total cases: 586
Total deaths: 10
Total tested: 11,018
Seven-day positivity rate: 13 percent
Percentage of positive cases by age:
Age 0-19: 10.4 percent
Age 20-29: 23.9 percent
Age 30-39: 16.2 percent
Age 40-49: 15.2 percent
Age 50-59: 11.9 percent
Age 60-69: 12.1 percent
Age 70-79: 7 percent
Age 80 and over: 3.2 percent
Source: Indiana State Department of Health