COVID-19 by the numbers in Vigo County - 192 new positive cases and three new deaths

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County added 192 new COVID-19 cases in the last seven days. That brings the total number of positive cases in Vigo County up to 860 people.

In the last week, the county also added three deaths due to the virus.

Both the seven day and total positivity rate in Vigo County saw an increase.

See a breakdown of the numbers below.

Vigo County by the numbers - August 17

Total cases: 860

Total deaths: 13

Total tested: 13,258

Seven-day positivity rate: 13.9 percent

Total positivity rate: 6.5 percent



Percentage of positive cases by age:

Age 0-19: 11.2 percent

Age 20-29: 23.6 percent

Age 30-39: 16 percent

Age 40-49: 13.4 percent

Age 50-59: 13.5 percent

Age 60-69: 11.9 percent

Age 70-79: 7.4 percent

Age 80 and over: 3 percent



Death percentage by age

Age 0-19: 0 percent

Age 20-29: 7.7 percent

Age 30-39: 0 percent

Age 40-49: 7.7 percent

Age 50-59: 7.7 percent

Age 60-69: 23.1 percent

Age 70-79: 30.8 percent

Age 80 and over: 23.1 percent

Vigo County by the numbers - August 10

Total cases: 668

Total deaths: 10

Total tested: 11,701

Seven-day positivity rate: 11.9 percent

Total positivity rate: 5.7 percent



Percentage of positive cases by age:

Age 0-19: 10.8 percent

Age 20-29: 24.4 percent

Age 30-39: 15.3 percent

Age 40-49: 14.2 percent

Age 50-59: 12.3 percent

Age 60-69: 12.3 percent

Age 70-79: 7.3 percent

Age 80 and over: 3.4 percent

Vigo County by the numbers - August 7

Total cases: 586

Total deaths: 10

Total tested: 11,018

Seven-day positivity rate: 13 percent



Percentage of positive cases by age:

Age 0-19: 10.4 percent

Age 20-29: 23.9 percent

Age 30-39: 16.2 percent

Age 40-49: 15.2 percent

Age 50-59: 11.9 percent

Age 60-69: 12.1 percent

Age 70-79: 7 percent

Age 80 and over: 3.2 percent

Source: Indiana State Department of Health