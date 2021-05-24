COVID-19 brought to the forefront jail conditions at the Vigo County Jail

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The state of Indiana reported no new COVID-19 cases in Vigo County today. It's the first time since June of last year. One of the areas of concern for some has been the county jail.

In December, a COVID-19 outbreak amplified overcrowding issues. Sheriff John Plasse said right now, there aren't any COVID-19 cases here.

The spread of the virus was a concern with an over-populated jail.

The sheriff has said there have been safety precautions in place like mask-wearing and quarantining.

The overcrowding issue is the center of a federal lawsuit. Sheriff Plasse said he inherited the problem when he was elected in November of 2018.

He said overcrowding and an outdated facility have been issues for many years, But COVID-19 brought the issue to the forefront again.

Before the pandemic hit, there were simply too many inmates in one place.

Many inmates and staff members contracted the virus because there was very little space for people. That lead to the virus spreading quickly in its early stages.

Sheriff Plasse said, "A lot of times when inmates have symptoms they won't tell us. The state departments told us the reason they don't do that is because they don't want to be in quarantine. They want to be with everybody else they don't want to be isolated for two weeks."

Right now the jail has designated classrooms and recreational rooms as quarantine zones.

Each new person that gets admitted to the jail has to take a COVID-19 rapid test.

Whatever the result, each new inmate is required to quarantine.

This, along with vaccination efforts, has helped the jail mitigate the spread of COVID-19. However, the problem of having too many people in one place still is a concern.

Sheriff Plasse said, "Usually when you have overcrowding, overcrowded conditions people are more around each other and tend to get more on each other's nerves and it tends to bring more fights. So if you have the population down with less and less people in the block you're going to have less of that."

Plasse said right now the capacity at the current jail is set at 268.

The jail is housing 300 people with 40 additional inmates housed at another location.

The new jail will house up to 500 people at a time. He said, "As long as we have a bunch of people in jail, as long as we're overcrowded, if we would get something in there unknowingly it's going to spread like it did before. And that's why we're taking all these steps now to make sure it doesn't happen again."

Plasse told News 10 the county is handling the federal lawsuit well.

He said he reports to the judge monthly with updates on how the progress is going with the virus and the new jail.

He told us the jail is still set to be complete by March of next year.