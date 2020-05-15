COVID-19 and yard sales: What do you need to know?

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Are you thinking about holding or going to a yard sale in the near future?

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there are a few things you need to know.

A health educator with the Vigo County Health Department says yard sales fall under the same category as retail stores.

That means yard sales are allowed as long as people are social distancing, wearing masks, and crowds are under 25 people.