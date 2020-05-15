VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Are you thinking about holding or going to a yard sale in the near future?
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there are a few things you need to know.
A health educator with the Vigo County Health Department says yard sales fall under the same category as retail stores.
That means yard sales are allowed as long as people are social distancing, wearing masks, and crowds are under 25 people.
Related Content
- COVID-19 and yard sales: What do you need to know?
- Fire at Sullivan lumber yard
- Vigo County cracks down on overgrown yards
- An easy way to save money, mulching your yard
- Experts warn to keep dogs away from yard mushrooms
- Not cleaning up your yard debris may actually be good
- Get your home and yard ready for Spring!
- Family wants answers after pig head tossed in yard
- Black Friday sales blitz
- Local business donates a portion of sales to COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund
Scroll for more content...