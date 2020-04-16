COVID-19 and financial reasons set to bring changes to Regional Hospital

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Regional Hospital has announced some changes to how they are going to operate.

Over the next few months, they are going to transition from a level two trauma center to a level three.

Nathan Vooys - the hospital's CEO says the move is because of financial reasons.

He told us because of COVID-19 the hospital is not seeing as many of their regular patients...and with the financial pressures if the pandemic.

It was something they had to do to consolidate resources and make sure they could continue patient care for the long term.

"This allows us, like I said, to free up some of those resources that were underutilized. Focus on the ones that were utilized and really make sure what we do provide here us the best and highest quality possible," Vooys said.

He said because they are rolling this out in a three to four month period, he hopes it will lessen any negative impacts on hospital employees.

The level three trauma program will start on August 1 of this year.