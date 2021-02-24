Clear

COVID-19 Vaccination Side Effects

Experts say the COVID-19 Vaccine has minimal side effects, and local residents should not be worried.

Posted: Feb 24, 2021 7:59 PM
Updated: Feb 24, 2021 8:00 PM
Posted By: Hannah Follman

TERRE HAUTE, IND.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports over 65 million vaccine doses have been administered to people across the nation.

As more people become vaccinated, experts say the sooner we will return to a sense of normalcy.

“I got it at 7:10 this morning,” Randall Johnson, local resident said.

Johnson says he's having a good day! That’s because he got the first dose of his COVID-19 vaccine.

As the world continues to become vaccinated against the virus, experts are continuing to learn what the side effects are to the vaccine.

Krisiti Williams is the Director of Pharmacy at Terre Haute Regional Hospital. She says the side effects she has seen are mild.

"It's your typical flu-like symptoms that seem to be lasting about 24 hours,” Williams said. “Again that is not the majority of patients. The majority of patients do not have any side effects."

The vaccine is administered in two phases. According to the journal of the american medical association (JAMA) the two shot process is to ensure adequate immunity.

As the vaccination roll-out continues, experts say COVID-19 cases are rapidly decreasing nationwide.

"We can look around and see the COVID numbers have decreased since we vaccinated people, so that's just more people who are immune to it," Williams said.

Johnson told us he didn't experience any problems with his first shot.

"It was like a mosquito bite, it wasn't even that bad,” Johnson said. “I have had worse mosquito bites. it doesnt hurt."

Despite the risk of minimal side effects, he believes the vaccine is necessary to return to normal life.

"it is important if we want to get our economy up and moving that we take all the opportunity to make ourselves safer and healthier."

For more information on specific side effects you may see, please visit this CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/expect/after.html 

Additionally, if you are eligible to receive the vaccine, you can visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 to schedule your appointment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 30°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Breezy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Track athlete looks forward to competing again

Image

COVID-19 Vaccination Side Effects

Image

Drivers are taking advantage of the nice weather at Crew Carwash

Image

COVID-19 Vaccination Side Effects

Image

Governor Holcomb extends COVID-19 executive orders; State Health Officials make progress with vaccin

Image

Crane Army Ammunition Activity plans public meeting

Image

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder. Low: 28°

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Paycheck Protection program help and changes

Image

One city in the Wabash Valley is receiving $2.6 million in federal funding

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1177241

Reported Deaths: 22528
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4709339291
DuPage761561188
Will64432882
Lake58864915
Kane50242708
Winnebago28194431
Madison27715451
St. Clair25173463
McHenry24076261
Champaign17908123
Peoria16772260
Sangamon16028216
McLean14485156
Tazewell13397239
Rock Island12991285
Kankakee12383188
Kendall1093783
LaSalle10681216
Macon9386185
Vermilion8487114
DeKalb8165111
Adams7970113
Williamson6763119
Boone590471
Whiteside5881146
Clinton555189
Coles515990
Grundy506762
Knox5010131
Ogle497373
Jackson458560
Effingham448169
Macoupin432178
Henry430456
Marion4253111
Livingston414475
Franklin412665
Stephenson406273
Monroe403280
Jefferson3953115
Randolph395177
Woodford363360
Morgan356776
Montgomery346067
Lee332443
Logan329952
Christian328565
Bureau327373
Fayette306152
Perry302357
Fulton283044
Iroquois276560
Jersey247945
Douglas241032
McDonough230440
Lawrence228524
Saline227046
Union218134
Shelby211834
Crawford200021
Bond189124
Cass187522
Pike168249
Clark167329
Hancock166529
Warren166243
Wayne166248
Richland163238
Jo Daviess159822
White159525
Washington157223
Carroll156434
Ford156344
Edgar153737
Moultrie148622
Clay142241
Greene137631
Johnson133911
Piatt130714
Wabash129612
Mercer127532
De Witt127322
Mason127141
Massac124932
Cumberland118318
Jasper110217
Menard10318
Marshall83114
Hamilton78315
Schuyler6745
Pulaski6675
Brown6586
Stark53522
Edwards52210
Henderson4958
Calhoun4752
Scott4481
Alexander4428
Gallatin4354
Putnam4093
Hardin34412
Pope2803
Out of IL00
Unassigned02198

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 657037

Reported Deaths: 12450
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion901321624
Lake48105871
Allen35552632
Hamilton31839393
St. Joseph29538510
Elkhart25261412
Vanderburgh21115377
Tippecanoe19765197
Johnson16242352
Porter15838267
Hendricks15723296
Clark11843179
Madison11672314
Vigo11503228
Monroe10248158
Delaware9788178
LaPorte9720194
Howard9017194
Kosciusko8514107
Bartholomew7373147
Warrick7369146
Hancock7362128
Floyd7139164
Wayne6586188
Grant6395157
Morgan6040124
Boone603388
Dubois5868111
Dearborn540266
Henry539492
Marshall5390104
Cass537199
Noble506775
Jackson462063
Shelby458490
Lawrence4154111
Gibson399681
Harrison395160
Clinton392353
DeKalb382078
Montgomery381583
Knox354484
Miami354063
Whitley346235
Huntington338176
Steuben335955
Wabash328775
Putnam325959
Ripley325161
Adams320249
Jasper312943
White295351
Jefferson292770
Daviess284296
Fayette270255
Decatur269388
Greene259978
Posey259731
Wells255374
Scott248446
LaGrange240170
Clay238944
Randolph225076
Spencer215830
Jennings213544
Washington207727
Sullivan202038
Fountain200341
Starke185950
Owen181652
Jay177328
Fulton176437
Carroll175618
Perry172435
Orange170450
Rush163922
Franklin158335
Vermillion158040
Tipton145441
Parke137915
Pike127232
Blackford120027
Pulaski105643
Newton96431
Brown94639
Benton91113
Crawford90113
Martin80114
Switzerland7507
Warren74612
Union66810
Ohio52711
Unassigned0425