COVID-19 Vaccination Side Effects

TERRE HAUTE, IND.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports over 65 million vaccine doses have been administered to people across the nation.

As more people become vaccinated, experts say the sooner we will return to a sense of normalcy.

“I got it at 7:10 this morning,” Randall Johnson, local resident said.

Johnson says he's having a good day! That’s because he got the first dose of his COVID-19 vaccine.

As the world continues to become vaccinated against the virus, experts are continuing to learn what the side effects are to the vaccine.

Krisiti Williams is the Director of Pharmacy at Terre Haute Regional Hospital. She says the side effects she has seen are mild.

"It's your typical flu-like symptoms that seem to be lasting about 24 hours,” Williams said. “Again that is not the majority of patients. The majority of patients do not have any side effects."

The vaccine is administered in two phases. According to the journal of the american medical association (JAMA) the two shot process is to ensure adequate immunity.

As the vaccination roll-out continues, experts say COVID-19 cases are rapidly decreasing nationwide.

"We can look around and see the COVID numbers have decreased since we vaccinated people, so that's just more people who are immune to it," Williams said.

Johnson told us he didn't experience any problems with his first shot.

"It was like a mosquito bite, it wasn't even that bad,” Johnson said. “I have had worse mosquito bites. it doesnt hurt."

Despite the risk of minimal side effects, he believes the vaccine is necessary to return to normal life.

"it is important if we want to get our economy up and moving that we take all the opportunity to make ourselves safer and healthier."

For more information on specific side effects you may see, please visit this CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/expect/after.html

Additionally, if you are eligible to receive the vaccine, you can visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 to schedule your appointment.