COVID-19 Update for the Terre Haute Regional Airport amid Airline Industry Struggles

The airline industry is one that has really been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Major airlines across the country are planning to furlough more than 80,000 pilots and other workers at the end of September.

Posted: Sep 7, 2020 4:01 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The airline industry is one that has really been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Major airlines across the country are planning to furlough more than 80,000 pilots and other workers at the end of September.

News 10 spoke with Executive Director at the Terre Haute Regional Airport Jeff Hauser. He explained if this news will take effect here locally.

Traveling through the air looks a lot different now due to COVID-19. Businesses are trading flights for zoom calls, and many are electing not to fly when going on vacation.

Hauser says in March when the pandemic started, business definitely slowed down, and they were slow for a couple of months. He says it was evident that Everyone was trying to figure out how to navigate all the different requirements and procedures.

Hauser says the airline industry went from having a pilot shortage a year ago to having an excess of pilots. He says you read in the news all about how major airlines are making significant changes but, luckily, they haven’t had to take such measures here in Terre Haute.

“By June, our numbers pretty much came back to normal,” Hauser explained, “As of now we are pretty much on our normal schedule. ISU is back flying again and back in school. We’re having most of our regional commuters—those types of airplanes—coming in, and corporate never really seemed to slow down a whole lot for us.”

Hauser did break down some changes the airport has made to become safer. He says masks are required and all airport personnel are abiding by state safety protocols.

He says the biggest change is what they have seen with people flying in. People fly in from several different states, and that includes potential COVID-19 hotspots across the country.

Because of this, he says all pilots are wearing masks right off the airplane and it’s interesting to see the different dynamic of who comes from where along with how they are adapting.

He says they used to allow people to use the airports conference center for meetings. They no longer do this.

As far as the administration office, one person is always working remotely. This is to guard against a possible COVID-19 exposure. All things considered, Hauser says the airport is pretty much back to normal.

“Again, March and April really changed everything for everyone, but starting in May we were getting back to normal,” Hauser concluded, “By June, we were pretty much back and I think most of the airports in Indiana were that way—As far as general aviation. The bigger airports—Indianapolis—they still have not come completely back.”

Hauser says it’s tough to see the airline industry struggling, but as far as things go here in Terre Haute they’re doing just fine.

