COVID-19 Testing sites and hotline hours for upcoming holiday

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Due to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, changes have been made to the local COVID-19 testing sites and Hotline hours for both Regional and Union Hospitals.

Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, November 26, 2020

Testing Sites CLOSED at Regional Hospital and Union Hospital

COVID-19 Hotline will also be CLOSED

Friday, November 27, 2020

Testing Site CLOSED at Regional Hospital

Drive-Thru Testing Site OPEN at Union Hospital from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

COVID-19 Hotline OPEN from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 28, 2020

Testing Site OPEN at Regional Hospital from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Drive-Thru Testing Site OPEN at Union Hospital from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

COVID-19 Hotline CLOSED

Sunday, November 29, 2020

Testing Site CLOSED at Regional Hospital

Drive-Thru Testing Site OPEN at Union Hospital from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

COVID-19 Hotline CLOSED

If you have questions regarding the virus, the COVID-19 Hotline number is 812.238.4871.