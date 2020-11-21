COVID-19 Testing sites and hotline hours for upcoming holiday

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Due to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, changes have been made to the local COVID-19 testing sites and Hotline hours for both Regional and Union Hospitals.
Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, November 26, 2020
Testing Sites CLOSED at Regional Hospital and Union Hospital
COVID-19 Hotline will also be CLOSED
Friday, November 27, 2020
Testing Site CLOSED at Regional Hospital
Drive-Thru Testing Site OPEN at Union Hospital from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
COVID-19 Hotline OPEN from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 28, 2020
Testing Site OPEN at Regional Hospital from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Drive-Thru Testing Site OPEN at Union Hospital from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
COVID-19 Hotline CLOSED
Sunday, November 29, 2020
Testing Site CLOSED at Regional Hospital
Drive-Thru Testing Site OPEN at Union Hospital from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
COVID-19 Hotline CLOSED
If you have questions regarding the virus, the COVID-19 Hotline number is 812.238.4871.