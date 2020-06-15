COVID-19 Testing Information

To register for testing at an ISDH/Optum Site click here or call 888-634-1116.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. Patients with COVID-19 have experienced mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The virus that causes COVID-19 is a novel (new) coronavirus. It is not the same as other types of coronaviruses that commonly circulate among people and cause mild illness, like the common cold.

The virus that causes COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

WHO NEEDS A COVID-19 TEST?

Healthcare providers may order a test for any patient who needs one based on their clinical evaluation.

Testing at the Optum sites is now open for anyone who lives or works in Indiana. There are no other testing requirements. If you live in another state, but work in Indiana, please call 888-634-1116 to schedule an appointment as out-of-state residents are not able to register online or participate in walk-up testing.

Frequently Asked Questions about testing:

Q. What should I do if I think I need a test?

A. If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice. If you have a medical appointment, call your doctor’s office or emergency department, and tell them you have or may have COVID-19. This will help the office protect themselves and other patients. You can also consult a healthcare provider through telehealth, if that is an option.

Q. How can I get tested at a drive-thru or ISDH/Optum clinic?

A. The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) continues to expand its ability across the state to test Hoosiers for COVID-19.

The locations of drive-thru clinics change frequently, so please check the map above to see if there’s a drive-thru clinic near you. One test per vehicle, Indiana residents only (please bring proof of residency).

ISDH has also partnered with OptumServe to provide test sites across the state. Registration for testing at an ISDH/Optum site is required and can be completed at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by phone at 888-634-1116. Hoosiers will not be charged for testing, and insurance is not required. If you have private health insurance, please bring that information with you.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, come get tested. If you are at high risk because you are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, or if you are a member of a minority population that’s at greater risk, please come get tested – even if you don’t have symptoms. This also includes close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients when it is imperative that the contact continues to work and/or have close contact with at-risk populations.

Q: Can children be tested at an ISDH/Optum site?

A: Children may be tested at these sites. It is important for your child to remain still during the swabbing procedure to prevent injury to his/her nasal passages. Parents or guardians will be asked to restrain their child if needed during the swabbing procedure for safety. If your child has a condition that prevents adequate restraining, or is unable to be adequately restrained, our testing site cannot perform the test. The test site may also not be the best location for testing of children younger one year old. We recommend you contact your child’s primary care provider for testing in these situations.

Q. How can I get my results from a drive-thru clinic test?

A. You’ll receive either an email or text message depending on which option you selected.

Q. Should I have a serology/antibody test?

A. We don’t know yet if the presence of antibodies are neutralizing and protective or not. Because the antibody test does not give information on the infectious status. People can still infect others even though they have an antibody response. It also doesn’t mean that they are immune because we don’t know if their antibodies are enough to keep someone immune or for how long.

Q. Where can I get more information?

A. Questions about COVID-19 may be directed to the ISDH COVID-19 Call Center at the toll-free number 877-826-0011 (available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily).