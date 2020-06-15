Clear

COVID-19 Testing Information

Testing at the Optum sites is now open for anyone who lives or works in Indiana.

Posted: Jun 15, 2020 9:00 AM
Posted By: IN Department of Health

To register for testing at an ISDH/Optum Site click here or call 888-634-1116.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. Patients with COVID-19 have experienced mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The virus that causes COVID-19 is a novel (new) coronavirus. It is not the same as other types of coronaviruses that commonly circulate among people and cause mild illness, like the common cold.

The virus that causes COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

WHO NEEDS A COVID-19 TEST?
Healthcare providers may order a test for any patient who needs one based on their clinical evaluation.

Testing at the Optum sites is now open for anyone who lives or works in Indiana. There are no other testing requirements. If you live in another state, but work in Indiana, please call 888-634-1116 to schedule an appointment as out-of-state residents are not able to register online or participate in walk-up testing.

Frequently Asked Questions about testing:
Q. What should I do if I think I need a test?
A. If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice. If you have a medical appointment, call your doctor’s office or emergency department, and tell them you have or may have COVID-19. This will help the office protect themselves and other patients. You can also consult a healthcare provider through telehealth, if that is an option.

Q. How can I get tested at a drive-thru or ISDH/Optum clinic?
A. The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) continues to expand its ability across the state to test Hoosiers for COVID-19.

The locations of drive-thru clinics change frequently, so please check the map above to see if there’s a drive-thru clinic near you. One test per vehicle, Indiana residents only (please bring proof of residency).

ISDH has also partnered with OptumServe to provide test sites across the state. Registration for testing at an ISDH/Optum site is required and can be completed at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by phone at 888-634-1116. Hoosiers will not be charged for testing, and insurance is not required. If you have private health insurance, please bring that information with you.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, come get tested. If you are at high risk because you are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, or if you are a member of a minority population that’s at greater risk, please come get tested – even if you don’t have symptoms. This also includes close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients when it is imperative that the contact continues to work and/or have close contact with at-risk populations.

Q: Can children be tested at an ISDH/Optum site?

A: Children may be tested at these sites. It is important for your child to remain still during the swabbing procedure to prevent injury to his/her nasal passages. Parents or guardians will be asked to restrain their child if needed during the swabbing procedure for safety. If your child has a condition that prevents adequate restraining, or is unable to be adequately restrained, our testing site cannot perform the test. The test site may also not be the best location for testing of children younger one year old. We recommend you contact your child’s primary care provider for testing in these situations.

Q. How can I get my results from a drive-thru clinic test?
A. You’ll receive either an email or text message depending on which option you selected.

Q. Should I have a serology/antibody test?
A. We don’t know yet if the presence of antibodies are neutralizing and protective or not. Because the antibody test does not give information on the infectious status. People can still infect others even though they have an antibody response. It also doesn’t mean that they are immune because we don’t know if their antibodies are enough to keep someone immune or for how long.

Q. Where can I get more information?
A. Questions about COVID-19 may be directed to the ISDH COVID-19 Call Center at the toll-free number 877-826-0011 (available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily).

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Sunny and dry conditions continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny with average temperatures. High: 83°

Image

Protesters gather in downtown Vincennes

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Special birthday celebration

Image

Group marches to support WWII veterans

Image

Special senior send-off

Image

Garrett Sands Kindness Project offers Prom Dress and Tux Giveaway

Image

Playgrounds reopen in Indiana

Image

Plan to reopen county government buildings

Image

1 hurt in motorcycle crash

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 129837

Reported Deaths: 6095
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook835854053
Lake8886362
DuPage8255418
Kane6948218
Will6011295
Winnebago262774
McHenry177684
St. Clair1354105
Kankakee104756
Kendall86319
Rock Island71926
Champaign7008
Madison66065
Boone51118
DeKalb46013
Sangamon36731
Peoria34216
Jackson30711
Randolph2766
McLean23113
Ogle2244
Stephenson2225
Macon20421
Clinton19717
LaSalle17216
Union17215
Whiteside15713
Coles14217
Iroquois1365
Warren1270
Grundy1252
Out of IL1151
Knox1060
Monroe10512
Jefferson10116
McDonough9315
Lee891
Tazewell826
Williamson813
Cass740
Henry710
Pulaski590
Morgan561
Marion550
Unassigned530
Jasper467
Macoupin462
Adams451
Vermilion441
Perry430
Montgomery411
Livingston362
Christian354
Jo Daviess331
Douglas300
Jersey271
Bureau221
Fayette223
Ford221
Menard220
Woodford222
Carroll192
Washington190
Hancock181
Mason180
Mercer180
Alexander160
Shelby161
Moultrie140
Johnson130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Clark120
Franklin120
Fulton120
Wabash120
Crawford110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Wayne91
Effingham81
Henderson80
Greene70
Massac70
Saline70
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 38337

Reported Deaths: 2355
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10464634
Lake4033219
Allen201477
Elkhart183229
Cass15929
St. Joseph145344
Hamilton124295
Hendricks123483
Johnson1155114
Madison60661
Porter57633
Clark54942
Bartholomew54040
Tippecanoe4665
LaPorte46324
Howard45142
Jackson4072
Shelby40322
Delaware39943
Hancock36728
Boone33936
Floyd32942
Vanderburgh3134
Noble31025
Morgan29428
Montgomery25919
Kosciusko2522
Clinton2491
Marshall2472
Grant24523
White2429
Decatur23532
Dubois2314
Harrison19822
Vigo1978
Henry19213
LaGrange1882
Monroe18117
Greene17728
Dearborn17522
Lawrence17224
Warrick17029
Miami1521
Putnam1488
Jennings1354
Scott1323
Orange13223
Franklin1198
Daviess11316
Ripley1096
Steuben982
Carroll962
Wayne916
Wabash872
DeKalb841
Jasper821
Newton8210
Fayette807
Jay590
Whitley583
Randolph573
Washington561
Clay563
Pulaski521
Fulton511
Jefferson511
Rush503
Huntington492
Perry481
Starke473
Wells450
Sullivan391
Owen371
Brown351
Knox330
Benton330
Blackford292
Crawford270
Tipton271
Fountain242
Adams241
Spencer221
Switzerland210
Gibson212
Parke190
Posey170
Martin150
Ohio130
Warren131
Union120
Vermillion100
Pike60
Unassigned0182