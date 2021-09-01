As more COVID-19 tests are needed, Vigo County relocates its testing site

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The delta variant has led to more COVID-19 tests being administered. With the growing need, more testing space is needed.

That is why Regional Hospital decided to re-locate their testing site. The new location will help more people receive tests.

The new testing site is located at 501 E. ST. Anthony drive. Tests are available from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 pm. on weekdays, except on Tuesday tests are available from 2:00 p.m until 8:00 p.m.

The director of the Regional Hospital COVID-19 testing site, Valarie Jones, shares why she believes people shouldn't be hesitant to get tested.

"Well, I think if you wanna have an impact on stopping or slowing down the pandemic if you wanna get tested. there's no indication that you can test too much" says Jones.

At-home tests are an option but are becoming scarce due to the high demand. They also may not be as accurate.

I spoke with the health educator at the Vigo county health department, Roni Elder, about the use of at-home tests.

"The home tests are great just you know for your own knowledge but if you're positive then you're gonna need to go the extra step to get another test done," says Elder.

Regional Hospital prefers that you pre-register for a COVID-19 test to help expedite the process. You can do that here.