COVID-19 Relief Fund supports dozens of organizations during pandemic

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local groups are teaming up to make sure area organizations are supported during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We told you about the Wabash Valley COVID-19 Relief Fund, created by the United Way of the Wabash Valley and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.

It's meant to help groups, that support families and people, with immediate needs during the pandemic.

This includes agencies like food pantries, recovery services, churches, etc.

United Way and the Community Foundation announced its second round of grant recipients. Combined, more than $90,000 will help at least 20 organizations.

"People are stepping up and doing more, seeing more need, coming up with creative ways to meet that need," said United Way Marketing Director Abby Desboro, "and so just being able to help assist that has been very rewarding."

Organizations can apply for grants, up to $5,000, every two weeks. To apply, click here.

Since its start, the fund has brought more than $135,000 to organizations in need. The money is made possible through United Way, the Community Foundation and the community itself.

Community donations, up to $100,000, will be matched in cooperation with both organizations.

If you, or your business, is interested in donating to the fund: click here.