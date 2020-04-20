COVID-19 Recovery Numbers are Difficult to Calculate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - We’ve fielded many questions from you at home regarding recovery cases when it comes to COVID-19. Those questions were asked at Governor Holcomb’s press conference on Monday.

Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said that those who have recovered from COVID-19 are hard to calculate. She talked about how recovery is defined, while Governor Holcomb made it clear we are not out of the woods quite yet.

First, Dr. Box referred to analytical data produced by the Regenstrief Institute in Indianapolis. They report that nearly 1,500 Hoosiers have been discharged from the hospital. It’s important to note that Discharged does not equate being recovered. This just means the patient was well enough to go home.

Dr. Box says the hard thing about recoveries is that some patients never went to the hospital and simply got over the mild symptoms they were experiencing. They count as recovered too.

“It does take a three to four week period of time to get over your symptoms and then to get better,” Dr. Box said, “There are so many individuals out there that may have fallen ill but may have mild illnesses. We know they stayed home until they were better, their fever went away, and their cough got better. Those are recovered patients.”

That’s why Governor Holcomb reiterated that now is the time to focus on patients still battling COVID-19 while also doing our part to stay diligent by staying at home.

“I got off the phone with a lot of other Governors across the county, and the Vice President of the United States—my predecessor,” Governor Holcomb said, “He mentioned how important it is for these stay at home orders across the state of Indiana, the difference that they are making right now, and the need that we don’t just pull up short.”