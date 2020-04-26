COVID-19 Delays Music Venue Project Coming to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Coronavirus is stalling development in Terre Haute. News 10 has reported plans to transform the former International Paper property, along Prairieton Road in Terre Haute, into a music venue.

In late February, the Vigo County Commissioners approved a long-term lease with a locally owned group.

Owner of Show-Me's in Terre Haute Tim Drake assembled a group of investors to turn the property into an outdoor music and event center. They already faced some obstacles that could bring the price of the renovation up to $500,000. Drake spoke with News 10 about how the Coronavirus has pushed plans back even further.

Tim Drake, his wife, brother-in-law, and two other investors formed Lukebo, Inc. They have had this idea in the works since 2018 for the former International Paper property. During the process of getting the property rezoned, the Coronavirus pandemic began and threw a wrench in their plans.

"Our zoning is really the main thing that set us back," Drake told News 10, "The liquor license application is the second piece to that puzzle."

Drake says COVID-19 postponed those meetings. He says he hopes to have them this upcoming week. If not for this pandemic, he says the process would be well underway.

"We'd already be under construction," Drake said, "We would have already booked some entertainers and been publicly out there selling tickets already."

Drake says this is obviously a "letdown". As for the future, he says they are just waiting to see what the government will do so they can hopefully continue as soon as possible.

"Man, the whole landscape of this could change," Drake concluded, "Hopefully being open air is going to allow us to have some gatherings and numbers. Everything has changed, we really have no answers, and we are just waiting."

In the meantime, Drake says he wants to hear from you. Their group wants to know what entertainers or performers you want to see come to Terre Haute.

You can comment on this story or reach out to Lukebo, Inc. Drake says they will try their best and, most importantly, give the people of Terre Haute something to look forward to.

Of course, News 10 will bring you the latest and keep you updated on the property's progress.