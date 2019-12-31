Clear
COVID-19 - Important links and resources

As the spread of COVID-19, or as it's more commonly known as the coronavirus continues. This page will serve as your one-stop for the resources you need to stay informed and to keep you and your family safe.

Posted By: Chris Essex

What is COVID-19?
The complete clinical picture with regard to COVID-19 is not fully known. Reported illnesses have ranged from very mild (including some with no reported symptoms) to severe, including illness resulting in death. While information so far suggests that most COVID-19 illness is mild, a reportexternal icon out of China suggests serious illness occurs in 16% of cases.
SOURCE: CDC

IMPORTANT LOCAL LINKS 

HEALTH DEPARTMENT INFORMATION

VIGO COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT JOINT INFORMATION CENTER 

SULLIVAN COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

GREENE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

CLAY COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

PARKE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

DAVIESS COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

VERMILLION COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

KNOX COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

 

CLARK COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

EDGAR COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

RICHLAND COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

LAWRENCE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT 

CRAWFORD COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

JASPER COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

SCHOOL RESPONSE

VIGO COUNTY SCHOOL CORPORATION MASS ILLNESS PLAN 

RICHLAND COUNTY SCHOOLS COVID-19 INFORMATION

NORTHEAST SCHOOL CORPORATION

SOUTH VERMILLION COMMUNITY SCHOOL CORPORATION 

SOUTHWEST PARKE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

Who is at most risk?
Older people and people of all ages with severe underlying health conditions — like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, for example — seem to be at higher risk of developing serious COVID-19 illness.
Source: CDC

What are the symptoms?
Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.
The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.*

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath

Source: CDC

How can you protect yourself?

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • "Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Source: CDC

LOCAL HOSPITALS UNDER RESTRICTIONS

  • Union Hospital - Terre Haute
  • Union Hospital - Clinton
  • Regional Hospital
  • Greene County Community Hospital

Learn more about the specifics of the restrictions here.

COVID-19 OUTBREAK MAP
CDC FAQ
INDIANA STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

