COVID-19 - Important links and resources

As the spread of COVID-19, or as it's more commonly known as the coronavirus continues - this page will serve as your one-stop for the resources you need to stay informed and to keep you and your family safe.
What is COVID-19?
The complete clinical picture with regard to COVID-19 is not fully known. Reported illnesses have ranged from very mild (including some with no reported symptoms) to severe, including illness resulting in death. While information so far suggests that most COVID-19 illness is mild, a reportexternal icon out of China suggests serious illness occurs in 16% of cases.
SOURCE: CDC
IMPORTANT LOCAL LINKS
HEALTH DEPARTMENT INFORMATION
VIGO COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT JOINT INFORMATION CENTER
SULLIVAN COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
GREENE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
PARKE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
DAVIESS COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
VERMILLION COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
CLARK COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
EDGAR COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
RICHLAND COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
LAWRENCE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
CRAWFORD COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
JASPER COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
SCHOOL RESPONSE
VIGO COUNTY SCHOOL CORPORATION MASS ILLNESS PLAN
RICHLAND COUNTY SCHOOLS COVID-19 INFORMATION
SOUTH VERMILLION COMMUNITY SCHOOL CORPORATION
Who is at most risk?
Older people and people of all ages with severe underlying health conditions — like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, for example — seem to be at higher risk of developing serious COVID-19 illness.
Source: CDC
What are the symptoms?
Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.
The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.*
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
Source: CDC
How can you protect yourself?
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- "Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
Source: CDC
LOCAL HOSPITALS UNDER RESTRICTIONS
- Union Hospital - Terre Haute
- Union Hospital - Clinton
- Regional Hospital
- Greene County Community Hospital
Learn more about the specifics of the restrictions here.
COVID-19 OUTBREAK MAP
CDC FAQ
INDIANA STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
