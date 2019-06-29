Clear

Community Spotlight: The Wabash Valley Community Foundation

The Wabash Valley Community Foundation has been connecting people who want to give to the people and organizations leaving a lasting impact for nearly 27 years.

Posted: Jun 29, 2019
Posted By: Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For good. For ever. The Wabash Valley Community Foundation has been connecting people who want to give to the people and organizations leaving a lasting impact for nearly 27 years.

Executive director Beth Tevlin works with people just like you create nearly 700 funds to support local charitable efforts, "Because of the great generosity of individuals who live her in Clay, Sullivan and Vigo County or who have lived here."

The Wabash Valley Community Foundation provided funding to Four Rivers Resource Center in Sullivan County for new equipment so employees with disabilities could work, helped the Salvation Army in Vigo County with the Pathway of Hope program so families can escape poverty, supported a project to install ADA compliant playground equipment, and the list goes on.

"It's just wonderful to think that through a little bit of support that people have given, we've been able to truly impact the lives of a variety of individuals."

The foundation is also offering college scholarships.

You can find out more about all the Wabash Valley Community Foundation has to offer by visiting wvcf.org.

