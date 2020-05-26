CODA working to start community garden

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Council on Domestic Abuse is thinking green.

CODA officials say they are currently working on a community garden. However, they need your help to get the job done.

Officials are looking for supplies like mulch, dirt, and flowers.

They say its all to put members on the road to sustainability.

CODA is also accepting donations of other garden supplies you may want to donate.

"Right now I really think that people are looking for something they can do good in the community and contribute. Our shelter residents are getting bored inside and they actually said they would love to plant flowers and so would the shelter staff. So we found out we could partner with some local organizations and businesses to help us out so we are really excited about our upcoming garden," Sarah Campbell, the executive director of CODA told us.

