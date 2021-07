TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Council on Domestic Abuse or CODA will host an emergency shelter open house.

CODA is holding its "Loving Legacy Matching Campaign."

This is an emergency shelter for those in abusive domestic situations.

The open house will be next Friday, July 16, from 9 am to 11 am. The house is located at 26 South 17th Street in Terre Haute.

The campaign will be in partnership with Federal Coffee and Square Donuts.

If you need help call 800-566-2632.