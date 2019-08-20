CODA suspending residential services due to financial struggles

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A local shelter for domestic abuse victims announced it must suspend residential services. The Council on Domestic Abuse, or CODA, was forced to make this decision due to money challenges.

The financial struggle boils down to state funding. With CODA services in jeopardy, many victims will soon not have a place to stay. News 10 visited CODA Tuesday morning, and residents were devastated by this news.

"It's [CODA] your second chance at life," one resident said on the importance of CODA. Delays in funding and increased administrative costs are now forcing CODA to suspend its residential service portion of their services.

"To hear about it closing, it just breaks my heart," another resident said, "There are other women out there who are in horrific situations who could die if they don't have a place to come to like this."

Not only that, but some women will have no place to go. "A lot of people have no place--and I mean no place to go," Karen Shaw, an abuse survivor at CODA, added, "This is all they have. It's like a second family."

In order to resume these services, CODA needs $150,000. Executive Director Sarah Campbell says the community is already coming together to show their support. "We have people contacting us and telling us how much the community needs our services," she said, "It's really great to see all of the community coming forward to support us because they know how important our services are."

"If I didn't have this place to come to, I wouldn't have known what to do," a survivor stated, "I would have been out on the street."

You can help CODA reach its goal of $150,000. They have set up a link to donate on their website codaterrehaute.org and also on their Facebook page.

"Definitely just give what you can," said a resident, "You will be helping families in need and saving lives."