CODA residents react to reaching fundraising goal

The Council on Domestic Abuse, or CODA, has reached its fundraising goal of $150,000 to keep its residential service available to victims of domestic abuse.

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 9:46 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Council on Domestic Abuse, or CODA, has reached its fundraising goal of $150,000 to keep its residential service available to victims of domestic abuse. Last month it was announced that CODA would be forced to end its residential services if they did not reach the goal by September 14th. Several local businesses and community members chipped in to see that goal was reached. 

Residents stressed to News 10 how much of a roller coaster of emotions the last two weeks have been. Some residents would have no place to go if residential services at CODA were discontinued including residents who have children. Residents felt relieved Thursday afternoon as one even said she felt like the "weight of the world" had been lifted off her shoulders. 

Residents specifically thanked staff members who came in without pay during those two weeks to continue helping them. 

"We're all happy," CODA resident Karen Shaw said, "We were very sad and didn't know what we were going to do. A lot of people here have babies. . . I don't know what they were going to do but now, we have a place to call home."

Residents said this shows how much people care about abuse victims and survivors, and that the number of businesses that stepped up to help was overwhelming. 

"It was such a scary time to go through not knowing what was going to happen next," one resident said, "Then the community just came together and all of a sudden--here we are!"

"The gratitude--I just can't express how happy it makes me that this place is able to go on," Jamie Childress, another CODA resident, said, "Not just for my family but for everyone else's too."

