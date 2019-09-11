CODA receives $14,000 check from 100 Women Who Care

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- 100 Women Who Care donated $14,000 to the Council on Domestic Abuse, also known as CODA.

100 Women Who Care selects a non-profit each quarter to support. This quarter's recipient was CODA.

The money will help the shelter continue its operations.

CODA Director, Sarah Campbell, shared her reaction to the donation.

"The best day was the day I found out that we were getting this money from 100 Women Who Care, because that's when I knew we had gone over the $100,000 mark, meaning that the $50,000 match from the community foundation kicked in," Campbell said. "So, it was really a great day when we got this money."

News 10 previously reported on CODA's announcement to end resident services unless they raised $150,000.

CODA reached its fundraising goal of $150,000 on September 4.