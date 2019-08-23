CODA raises around $25,000 less than a week after announcing funding issues

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local bakery is doing its part to help an agency in need.

You may remember, we reported the Council on Domestic Abuse is facing financial struggles.

The agency needs around $150,000 by September.

All week long, agencies have been stepping up to help with CODA's goal.

This includes the Red Room Cakery. The bakery held a fundraiser on Friday.

A lot of people showed up to support CODA.

News 10 reached out to CODA after nearly a week of community support.

Officials say they couldn't be more excited about all of the hard work people are putting in.

Over the past few days, the community raised around $25,000.

Officials say that makes them very hopeful they'll raise the money they need in time.

CODA officials say they wanted to address a different issue.

"Our budget balances on paper. I would like people to understand that we're in the position we're in because we're owed money from months ago that we can't go forward without," Caroline Carvill, from CODA, said.

If CODA doesn't raise the money it needs by September 14, officials said they will have to suspend residential services.