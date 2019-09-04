CODA meets $150,000 fundraising goal, saving residential services

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - CODA has reached its $150,000 fundraising goal.

That's according to a release from the organization on Wednesday night.

Last month, the Council on Domestic Abuse in Vigo County said they would be forced to end residential services if they did not reach their goal by September 14.

In the release, leaders said they were amazed by all of the community support.

Several local businesses held fundraisers to raise money for CODA.

That includes a $50,000 matching grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.

CODA says they are the only service locally for survivors of domestic violence in West Central Indiana.