CODA is looking for a new director

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The Council On Domesic Abuse is preparing for a new leader.

Executive Director Sarah Campbell is leaving, she says CODA is in a better financial spot than it was last year.

The shelter was in jeopardy of closing but donations from people and businesses helped turn things around.

Campbell says it's important CODA's mission to educate and help people continues long after she's gone.

"Domestic violence continues to be a problem, it's not something we can say we see decreasing numbers we continue to see the same numbers or even rising numbers, especially in this pandemic."

Campbell has been Executive Director since 2013.

She says it's hard to leave the role but she'll be staying on as the grant writer for about 6 months.