CODA is celebrating new VOCA law

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Advocates for crime victims are celebrating a new law. This new law is called the Victims Of Crime Act, also known as the #VOCAFix.

The new law redirects fines and penalties from the Federal Government to state compensation programs.

The Counsel on Domestic Abuse or "CODA" will receive more than $200,000 from VOCA in the next two years.

These funds enable CODA and other organizations to provide more support to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and more.

The funding will also help cover operations in the shelter.

Murray says CODA relies on that federal funding, and the community relies on them.

"That's part of the reason this funding is so important...it's because our community need is so great. Our community need for domestic violence and sexual assault services is so great," Executive Director Emily Murray said.

Right now CODA is doing a matching campaign as well.

For every dollar donation an anonymous donor is also donating a dollar.

You can donate on their website, that's codaterrehaute.org