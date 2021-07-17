CODA hosts open house for those needing an emergency shelter.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI TV) - The Council on Domestic Abuse, Inc. ( CODA ) hosted an open house for those needing an emergency shelter.

CODA's goal is to help those suffering from abuse, eliminate the violence and find safe resources for victims.

This is for its "Loving Legacy Matching Campaign."

The emergency shelter is for those in abusive domestic situations. The house is located at 26 South 17th Street in Terre Haute.

Today also marked the start of the matching campaign.

CODA is hoping to raise $50,000.

How you help:

For every dollar you donate, CODA will match it by one dollar.