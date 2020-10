TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Council on Domestic Abuse held a candlelight vigil on Monday night in Terre Haute.

It was at the Vigo County Courthouse.

Members of the community lit candles and held a moment of silence for domestic abuse victims.

After that, they released balloons in their honor.

Organizers say it's critical that people know there is help available for victims of abuse.

If you need help, call CODA at (812) 232-1736.