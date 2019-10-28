CODA holds open house

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization welcomed the community on Monday.
The Council on Domestic Abuse hosted an open house.
It was a chance for the community to see what the organization offers and where their money has gone.
Recently the community raised more than $150,000 to the organization. It allowed it to keep its residential services running.
Learn more about CODA here.
