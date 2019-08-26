Clear

CODA gets $50K Grant from Wabash Valley Community Foundation

The Wabash Valley Community Foundation is issuing a $50,000 challenge grant to the Council on Domestic Abuse (CODA) to assist in the restoration of the agency's full residential services.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Wabash Valley Community Foundation is issuing a $50,000 challenge grant to the Council on Domestic Abuse (CODA) to assist in the restoration of the agency's full residential services. 

The community foundation will match every two dollars raised by CODA with 1 dollar. This will be the case until CODA has raised $100,000 by themselves at which point, the Community Foundation will grant the remaining $50,000. This will get CODA to their original goal of raising $150,000.

The money that has already been donated by the community is included in the matching progress. As of today, CODA has raised $43,000 just within a week of announcing the news. 

Executive Director of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation Beth Tevlin says the idea came up just last weekend. "We like to look for opportunities where we can make a significant difference," Tevlin said, "Coda had a very short time frame to raise the money they needed and this was a way where the community foundation could step in and help propel them towards success."

"We're helping CODA solve their issue and our board was unanimous in their support of being able to do this because everyone recognizes what an important service this is." She added. 

CODA's Executive Director Sarah Campbell is overwhelmed with community support and just how far they have come in a week.

"Really a week ago today, I was in absolute despair." she said, "I thought that we were completely losing our services and that we were putting 37 people out on the street and I'm absolutely delighted today because I am hopeful that we are going to make this a success and it's going to happen."

