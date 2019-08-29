CODA continues to gain support from local businesses

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Several people and businesses in the Terre Haute community are doing all they can to help CODA reach its goal of $150,000 to keep its residential services going.

As of Thursday night, Coda raised over $82,000 towards its goal. Not only that, but Regional hospital reached out to CODA and said once they raise $90,000, they will chip in $10,000 to get it to the $100,000 mark. This is significant because the Wabash Valley Community Foundation said earlier in the week that they would donate the final $50,000 once CODA raised $100,000 as part of a match grant.

Those aren't the only businesses helping CODA out. Delish Cafe hosted a fundraiser Thursday night donating 100% of the proceeds to CODA. FiFi's Lunch Box is hosting a fundraiser all-day Friday from 11 A.M. to 9 P.M. and donating 10% of sales to CODA's cause. "CODA is there for everybody in the Wabash Valley when they need it," Senka Delich, owner of Delish Cafe, said, "Now it's time for all of us as a community to come and help CODA when they are in need."

"We've had employees and friends that have used their services," Claudine Hann, Co-owner of FiFi's added, "Whatever we can do to help them out. . . it's a small part but hopefully, they're going to meet their goal."

CODA board member and director of their public relations committee Danna Andreas has been blown away by the community's support. "We're incredibly humbled at not only how much people are donating, but educating themselves on what we do," she said, "When you realize that there is an absolute need for this--to see people come forward. . . the compassion that this community has shown is overwhelming."