Clear

CODA continues to gain support from local businesses

Several people and businesses in the Terre Haute community are doing all they can to help CODA reach its goal of $150,000 to keep its residential services going.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 9:21 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Several people and businesses in the Terre Haute community are doing all they can to help CODA reach its goal of $150,000 to keep its residential services going. 

As of Thursday night, Coda raised over $82,000 towards its goal. Not only that, but Regional hospital reached out to CODA and said once they raise $90,000, they will chip in $10,000 to get it to the $100,000 mark. This is significant because the Wabash Valley Community Foundation said earlier in the week that they would donate the final $50,000 once CODA raised $100,000 as part of a match grant.

Those aren't the only businesses helping CODA out. Delish Cafe hosted a fundraiser Thursday night donating 100% of the proceeds to CODA. FiFi's Lunch Box is hosting a fundraiser all-day Friday from 11 A.M. to 9 P.M. and donating 10% of sales to CODA's cause. "CODA is there for everybody in the Wabash Valley when they need it," Senka Delich, owner of Delish Cafe, said, "Now it's time for all of us as a community to come and help CODA when they are in need."

"We've had employees and friends that have used their services," Claudine Hann, Co-owner of FiFi's added, "Whatever we can do to help them out. . . it's a small part but hopefully, they're going to meet their goal."

CODA board member and director of their public relations committee Danna Andreas has been blown away by the community's support. "We're incredibly humbled at not only how much people are donating, but educating themselves on what we do," she said, "When you realize that there is an absolute need for this--to see people come forward. . . the compassion that this community has shown is overwhelming."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
A Warmer Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Adam Schenk

Image

Northview turf

Image

ISU Football

Image

Chad Smith

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute assisted living facility holds a community night

Image

Terre Haute parks leaders discuss YMCA, boat dock, and city golf courses during Thursday meeting

Image

Indiana's attorney general makes Terre Haute stop

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Hoosier Pete Thief

Image

Crisis Pregnancy Center discusses its relationship-based program taught to area children

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down